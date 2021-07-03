Dozens lined up, ready for Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of people are lined up and ready at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in preparation for former President Donald Trump’s visit Saturday evening.

Trump is expected to hold his “Save America” rally at 8 p.m. with a fireworks show to follow at 9 p.m.

Sarasota police warn drivers that traffic delays are possible throughout the day.

Ringling Boulevard from South Tuttle Avenue to South Pompano Avenue will be closed until the event is over.

One person who won’t be in attendance, however, is Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is now focusing on assisting rescue efforts in Surfside.

The governor’s office sent the following statement to 8 On Your Side:

“We can confirm that the Governor will not attend the rally in Sarasota. He spoke with President Trump, who agreed that it was the right decision, because the Governor’s duty is to be in Surfside making sure the families and community have what they need in the aftermath of this tragedy. Governor DeSantis would have gone to the rally in normal circumstances. He is sure the rally will draw a big crowd on this holiday weekend, as many Floridians are excited to attend.” Press Secretary Christina Pushaw



You can watch Trump’s rally on WFLA.com or on WFLA News Channel 8’s Facebook page.