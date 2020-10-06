Downtown Salt Lake City benefitting economically from VP debate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The lone vice-presidential debate is happening in Salt Lake City Wednesday night and the debate is benefitting downtown Salt Lake City economically.

According to Derek Miller, President and CEO of the Downtown Alliance and the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce, the debate is bringing more than 2,500 people to the Salt Lake area this week and have reportedly booked more than 7,500 room nights in Salt Lake hotels.

Visitors include media members, campaign officials, security, and debate commission. Miller says that these visitors are frequenting restaurants, bars, and merchants downtown and are providing a welcome influx of spending in the downtown economy.

Downtown Alliance estimates that visitors will spend more than $7 million while in Salt Lake City this week, good news for the hotel owners, 140 plus restaurants, and 100 retailers located in the city.

The vice presidential debate is set to take place Wednesday evening at Kingsbury Hall on the University of Utah Campus.