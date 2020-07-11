Double house fire in Salt Lake City claims lives of 2 dogs

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Fire crews responded to a double house fire on Friday afternoon on Salt Lake City’s north east side.

Details are still very limited at this time, fire officials say a 2nd alarm was called upon arrival to the incident. There were no injuries to any of the firefighters or residents.

Double house fire on Hubbard Ave. 2nd alarm called on arrival. No injuries to firefighters or people. 3 Dogs and 1 cat we’re pulled out of the structure. 2 of the dogs did not make it. pic.twitter.com/3KUxzx6acz — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) July 11, 2020

The fire took place at 2626 South Hubbard Avenue.

However, 3 dogs and 1 cat were pulled from the structure, the dogs did not survive.