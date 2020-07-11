Double house fire in Salt Lake City claims lives of 2 dogs

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Double house fire , courtesy: SLC Fire

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Fire crews responded to a double house fire on Friday afternoon on Salt Lake City’s north east side.

Details are still very limited at this time, fire officials say a 2nd alarm was called upon arrival to the incident. There were no injuries to any of the firefighters or residents.

The fire took place at 2626 South Hubbard Avenue.

However, 3 dogs and 1 cat were pulled from the structure, the dogs did not survive.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story