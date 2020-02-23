Doorbell camera video shows missing ‘JJ’ Vallow alive days after his sister was last seen

FILE – This combination photo of undated photos released by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children show missing children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. Their relatives are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to their recovery. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP, File)

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4 News/ EastIdahoNews)- A neighbor of the mother of the two missing Idaho children has shared video showing 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow outside playing with a friend nine days after his sister was last seen alive.

EastIdahoNews.com obtained the video Saturday.

Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his 17-year-old sister, Tylee Ryan, haven’t been seen since September, right around the time of this video dated September 17, 2019.

JJ is seen running across the yard before entering the townhome rented by his mother. EastIdahoNews.com reports the video was shot nine days after Tylee was last seen at Yellowstone National Park with her brother. JJ was last seen on Sept. 23rd at school in Rexburg.

Their mother withdrew him the next day and said she would homeschool him.

Read more here: Case of missing children tied to doomsday beliefs, 3 deaths

After fleeing from Idaho to Hawaii during an investigation, their mother Lori Vallow, 46, was arrested Thursday on charges of felony child abandonment — a milestone in a case that spans several states and is filled with bizarre twists.

EastIdahoNews.com has followed the case step-by-step. Click here to read more on this bizarre case.

