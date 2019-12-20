Doorbell camera captures water main break in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews form the SLC Department of Public Utilities are responding to a water main break Friday morning.

The break in the area of 2900 East 1200 South. Officials say there is water in the basement of one home.

Officials say the break team working on scene must wait for Blue Stake clearance for underground infrastructure before repairs start.

Disaster cleanup crews are working on addressing the water in the home basement.

Crews have throttled the break and are continuing work to resolve the issue.

