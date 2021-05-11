Donovan Mitchell to miss final three regular season games with ankle injury

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, center, cheers for teammate Joe Ingles who scored a three-point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – As expected, Donovan Mitchell will not play in the Utah Jazz final three games of the regular season, but the team hopes their All-Star guard will be able to return for the NBA Playoffs.

The Jazz made the announcement Tuesday night that Mitchell, who suffered a low ankle sprain on April 16 and has missed the last 13 games, will be re-evaluated before the playoffs begin.

Mitchell, who averaged a career-high 26.4 points and 5.2 assists in 53 games this season, injured the ankle during a win over the Indiana Pacers nearly four weeks ago. The Jazz have gone 8-5 in his absence to maintain the NBA’s best record at 50-19. Mitchell will end up missing 16 games with his ankle injury.

The Jazz, who are two games ahead of Phoenix for the top seed in the Western Conference, finish the regular season with a home game against Portland on Wednesday, and two road games at Oklahoma City on Friday and Sacramento on Sunday.

Utah’s magic number to clinch the #1 seed is now two, meaning any combination of Jazz victories or Suns losses totally two would give the Jazz the top seed.

The Jazz also announced the point guard Mike Conley will miss his ninth straight game Wednesday against Portland with a hamstring injury. Conley could also be held out until the playoffs begin.