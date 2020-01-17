Donovan Mitchell ties career high with 46 points, but Jazz 10-game winning streak ends

NEW ORLEANS (ABC4 Sports) – Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 49 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans ended the Utah Jazz’s 10-game win streak with a 138-132 victory Thursday night.

Utah led 132-127 on Bojan Bogdanovic’s 3 with 2:28 to go in overtime, but went scoreless the rest of the way. The Pelicans scored 11 straight on layups by Derrick Favors and E’Twaun Moore and seven free throws.

Favors finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks against his former team. Moore had 16 points for New Orleans, which has won 10 of 14 and has two games to play before the NBA’s top overall draft choice, Zion Williamson, is slated to make his Pelicans debut on Wednesday night.

The Pelicans thought they had won the game in regulation on Ingram’s off-balance jumper with .2 seconds left. But Hayes was called for holding Rudy Gobert as Utah attempted a desperation tip-in on the inbound pass.

The call, which was upheld after video review, gave Gobert a chance to win it by making both foul shots. But with the crowd heartily booing the officials, Gobert missed the first free throw before hitting the pressure-packed second to tie it at 122 and force overtime.

Utah star Donovan Mitchell tied his career high with 46 points before missing several shots in the final minutes of overtime. Bogdanovic scored 26, and Gobert finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

“We definitely felt we could win that one,” Mitchell said. “I definitely felt we could come up at the end. We’ve been in so many games like that and executed so many times down the strectch.. But give credit to them, they executed as well. Brandan Ingram played a hell of a game but we’ll bounce back.”

Mitchell hit three 3’s in the last four minutes of regulation to put Utah on the brink of victory, but missed a mid-range pull-up inside the final 10 seconds. The Pelicans rebounded and called timeout with 6.3 seconds left to set up the tense final sequence of regulation.

In overtime, Gobert fouled out on a controversial foul. It appeared Gobert didn’t touch Ingram on a drive to the basket, but despite a challenge by head coach Quin Snyder, the foul was upheld.

“It wasn’t a foul, I’m just going to be straight up,” Gobert said. “It’s fine though, everyone makes mistakes. When you lose and lose like that, that kind of game, one rebound, one call, one shot, you have a lot of regrets.”

“It was a crucial play,” Snyder said. “That’s why you have a challenge. It didn’t work out, but it’s never one play at the end. It’s a collection of plays.”

The game was tight throughout. There were 23 lead changes and 23 ties. The largest lead by either team was nine after Favors’ block of Gobert led to a transition layup by Ingram to make it 56-47.

Mitchell cut it to 56-49 at halftime when he took a pass from Joe Ingles and in one motion flipped a running floater off the glass as time expired.

Utah opened the third quarter with a 9-2 run, with Bogdanovic scoring five points on a layup and a 3, and the game was tied at 58.

The Jazz next host Sacramento Saturday night.