Donovan Mitchell signs 5-year extension with the Jazz

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell looks on in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz have made a major commitment to their biggest star.

According to an ESPN report, the Jazz have signed Donovan Mitchell to a 5-year extension worth $163 million guaranteed, which could grow to $195 million if he makes any of the All-NBA teams in the 2020-21 season.

Mitchell still has one year left on his rookie deal which will pay him $5.2 million this coming season.

Mitchell, 24, led the Jazz in scoring in each of his first three seasons, averaging 24.0 points per game last season, while also setting career bests in assists (4.3 per game), field goal percentage (.449), 3-point percentage (.366) and free throw percentage (.863).

Mitchell has career averages of 22.7 points and 4.0 assists per game.

The Jazz have made the playoffs in each of his first three seasons in the NBA.

Mitchell has averaged 27.3 points in 23 career playoff games, including 36.3 points in last season’s seven-game, first-round loss to the Denver Nuggets, when he joined Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson as the only players in NBA history to have a pair of 50-plus-point games in a playoff series.

On Friday, the Jazz announced they have re-signed Jordan Clarkson, and are bringing back Derrick Favors.

After contracting COVID-19 in March, Mitchell was feuding with all-star center Rudy Gobert, but the cornerstones of the franchise have mended their relationship.