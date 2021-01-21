Donovan Mitchell scores season-high 36 points as Jazz win 7th straight, 129-118

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams (12) defends against Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Shaquille O’Neal said on the TNT broadcast that while Donovan Mitchell was one of his favorite players, he didn’t have what it takes to the next level.

Mitchell had a one word answer for Shaq, “Aight.”

But Mitchell had plenty to say on the court, scoring a season-high 36 points, as the Jazz won their 7th straight game, beating New Orleans, 129-118.

Mitchell went 6 for 7 from 3-point range in another efficient performance. Utah shot 50% (44 for 88) from the field it made 50.6% of its shots during a 118-102 victory over New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Mitchell became the fastest player in NBA history to reach 600 career three-pointers, reaching that mark in 240 games.

Mike Conley scored 20 points and Jordan Clarkson had 19 for Utah, which has the longest active win streak in the NBA.

Zion Williamson scored 27 points and Brandon Ingram had 23 but the Pelicans couldn’t sustain the momentum of an almost perfect first quarter and a half.

Still, New Orleans led for a bit early in the second half. Eric Bledsoe made a jumper to make it 78-75 Pelicans right before the Jazz took over.

Joe Ingles made a fast-break layup on a feed from Mitchell, capping a 21-2 run that lifted Utah to a 96-80 lead with 4:27 to play in the third quarter.

Frustration boiled over for the Pelicans. Coach Stan Van Gundy got a technical and then lost a challenge to overturn a foul. Minutes later, Steven Adams leapt off the bench to argue a call and earned a technical, and Van Gundy kept arguing and was ejected with 2:23 remaining in the period.

Williamson’s leaner got the Pelicans within 100-94 early in the fourth quarter, but the Jazz used their precision passing and shooting to rebuild a comfortable margin.

Ingram made all six of his shots, including four 3s, as the Pelicans tallied 43 points in the first quarter. It was the second-highest total for the first quarter in franchise history.

The Pelicans led by as many as 16 before the Jazz grabbed a 70-69 edge at halftime. Both Mitchell (21 points) and Ingram (20 points) posted season highs for a first half.

Rudy Gobert had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots. It marked his seventh game this season with at least four blocks. Ingles had a season-high nine assists.

The Jazz (11-4) host Golden State on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.