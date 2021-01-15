Donovan Mitchell scores 26 as Jazz stay red hot with 116-92 win over Atlanta

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Donovan Mitchell made six 3-pointers on his way to 26 points and the Utah Jazz used a 21-0 second-half run to power past the Atlanta Hawks 116-92 on Friday night.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 17 points, Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson scored all 16 of his points in the second half to boost the Jazz to their fourth straight win.

Trae Young was held to four points on 1-for-11 shooting with seven assists as the Hawks dropped their fifth game in the last six. That scoring total was tied for Young’s lowest since entering the NBA, matching Nov. 13, 2018, against Golden State. Young has shot less than 36% overall and 25% on 3s over the last seven games.

Cam Reddish scored 20 and Clint Capela had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Atlanta.

Kevin Huerter’s jumper trimmed Utah’s lead to 82-74 late in the third quarter but the Jazz went on a 21-0 run to break the game open over the next 4:42. Clarkson’s seven consecutive points and Georges Niang’s 3-pointer staked Utah to its largest lead of the game at 103-74.

Capela scored six straight points to cap an 11-0 spurt to start the second half that drew the Hawks to 61-57 after a 15-point halftime deficit, but they never got closer.

The Jazz pressured Young from the opening tip and occasionally trapped him to get the ball out of his hands. Young didn’t score until midway through the second quarter and the Hawks struggled to find a rhythm as Utah jumped to an 18-4 lead.

Utah lives by the 3 this season more than ever and saw its margin ebb and flow depending on its accuracy beyond the arc. Two of Utah’s franchise record-high games with 3-pointers made have come in the last four outings, and the Jazz hit 20 of them for the third time in four games.

On the other side, Atlanta made its first 3 with 4:34 left until halftime. The Hawks finished 5 for 28 from long range.

Utah, which allows 1,500 fans in person, hadn’t played at home since beating the Los Angeles Clippers on New Year’s Day but gave the crowd plenty of long-range fireworks.

Both teams had an unexpected day off Wednesday because of virus protocols. The Hawks’ matchup with Phoenix was postponed and the Jazz ended their scheduled seven-game road trip one day early because Washington didn’t have the minimum of eight available players. Utah went 4-2 on the trip.

The Jazz next play at Denver Sunday night at 6:00 p.m.