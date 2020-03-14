Donovan Mitchell says he is feeling fine during self-quarantine

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell assured everyone that he is feeling fine during his self-quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus Wednesday night.

“What’s up everybody? Donovan Mitchell here. Just wanted to say thank you guys so much for your continued support, man. It means a lot to me,” Mitchell said in the video.

“I feel fine,” Mitchell said. “Things are going well. I’m just taking the proper precautions as was told to me but the health authority. I’ve got to stay in isolation, so I’m soloing here, playing video games al day. I can’t wait to get back out there on the floor and play in front of the best fans in the world. I really miss playing in front of you guys, and I’ll see you guys soon.”

Mitchell tested positive for the virus Wednesday night, after Utah’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed following the positive test of fellow Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert shortly before tipoff. Utah’s entire travel party — as well as three local media members — were tested that night, with only Mitchell and Gobert testing positive.

Mitchell’s father, Donovan Mitchell Sr., who is the director of player relations and community outreach for the New York Mets, was tested for the virus after visiting his son earlier this week. The test came back negative on Friday, the team announced. The Mets had told the elder Mitchell not to report back to training camp in Florida for the fear of potentially spreading the virus through the team.

