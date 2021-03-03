Donovan Mitchell gets ejected in Jazz overtime loss to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (ABC4 Sports) – As great as the first half of the season has been for the Utah Jazz, the team is headed into the all-star break on a two-game losing streak.

Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points, but got ejected from a game for the first time in his career in overtime, in a 131-123 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Joel Embiid scored 40 points and pulled down 19 rebounds for the Sixers, who lost to the Jazz without Embiid two weeks ago in Salt Lake City.

“Those are the matchups you want to dominate and prove we have a great team,” Embiid said.

Mitchell, who made 12 of 34 shots from the field, was frustrated with several calls by the referees, and got ejected with 30.8 seconds left in overtime after picking up his second technical. He got his first with 57.5 seconds remaining in the extra period after arguing a foul call and didn’t hold back afterward.

“I’m never ever one to blame the refs, but this is getting out of hand,” he said. “We continually get screwed. It’s getting ridiculous that this is what’s happening. I’m sick of it, we all are. It eats at me, man. It’s really, really, really getting out of hand. The league needs to do something about this.”

Donovan Mitchell sounds off on some pretty bad officiating after tonight's overtime loss to Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/cSkZKhQZnh — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) March 4, 2021

Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic each added 18 points for the Jazz, who still own the best record in the NBA at 27-9, but have lost three out of four headed into the break.

The Jazz took a 7-point lead into the half, but Philadelphia tied it early in the fourth. The teams went back and forth down the stretch with neither leading by more than five.

Mike Conley’s two free throws put Utah ahead 118-115 with 21.5 seconds left in regulation. The 76ers couldn’t free their shooters for a tying 3, so Embiid stepped back and drained one himself with 5.9 seconds remaining. Conley quickly drove the length of the court and had a chance to win it, but his runner from the foul line rimmed out.

“Very comfortable shot and one I’ve made a thousand times,” Conley said. “It’s just unfortunate it didn’t go in.”

Harris took over offensively for Philadelphia in the extra session, scoring the 76ers’ first eight points and giving them a 126-123 advantage on a turnaround jumper with 1:37 left.

Joe Ingles had 16 points off the bench, while Rudy Gobert had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Jazz.

Mitchell, Gobert and head coach Quin Snyder are all headed to Atlanta for the All-Star Game on March 7th.

The Jazz will return from the break to host Houston on March 12th.