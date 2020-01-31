Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert selected as NBA All-Star Game reserves

Gobert and Mitchell are first Jazz duo to make All-Star Game since 2007

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time since 2007, the Utah Jazz have two NBA All-Stars.

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were both selected as Western Conference All-Star reserves by the coaches on Thursday. Carlos Boozer and Mehmet Okur were the last Jazz duo to make the NBA All-Star Game 13 years ago.

Mitchell leads the Jazz (32-15) in scoring at 25 points per game, to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Those are all career highs for Mitchell. He has scored over 30 points 14 times this season. The third-year guard from Louisville is also shooting 42.6 percent from the field, and 38.6 percent from 3-point land.

Gobert, the two-time defending Defensive Player of the Year, is averaging 15.7 points, 14.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. The 7th-year pro from France leads the NBA in field goal percentage at 69 percent.

As a rookie, Mitchell won the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk contest in Los Angeles and has also competed twice in the NBA Rising Stars Game (2018, 2019), where last year he posted 20 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and five steals in the Friday night showcase.

Gobert and Mitchell become the 13th and 14th Jazz players to be selected an All-Star, joining Carlos Boozer (2007-08), Adrian Dantley (1980-82, ’84-86), Mark Eaton (1989), Rickey Green (1984), Gordon Hayward (2017), Andrei Kirilenko (2004), Karl Malone (1988-98, 2000-02), Pete Maravich (1977-79), Mehmet Okur (2007), Len “Truck” Robinson (1978), John Stockton (1989-97, 2000) and Deron Williams (2010, 2011). Utah features multiple All-Star selections for the first time since the 2006-07 season (Boozer and Okur).

Gobert and Mitchell join Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic, Chris Paul and Brandon Ingram as Western Conference reserves. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are the Western Conference starters.

Team captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will draft the NBA All-Star Game rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference on Thursday, Feb. 6. James and Antetokounmpo will make their picks without regard for a player’s conference affiliation or position.

The NBA All-Star Game is set for February 16th in Chicago.