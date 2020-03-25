Donating blood is safe and needed right now

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Concerns surrounding COVID-19 and the recommendation from officials to stay home is affecting Utah’s blood supply, according to the Utah Red Cross.

Officials say donations are low due to fears of close contact with others.

But that’s not stopping folks like Sandy’s own Mike Fisher. He is a regular platelet donor at the Utah Red Cross and says he’s in good health.

Mike Fisher moments before giving his platelet donation

“I have been self-isolating and I didn’t just want to come out and get exposed,” he says.

Fisher’s falls in the vulnerable group who could be severely impacted by COVID-19.

“Probably most important they are taking good safety precautions, so you don’t have to worry about the proximity of other people,” says Fisher.

To keep donors at ease, the Utah Red Cross implements social distancing in the lobby and donation rooms.

The lobby of Utah Red Cross Murray Location

As ABC4’s Jason Nguyen found out you’ll have your temperature checked twice before you can start the process. Hand sanitizer is plentiful if you’re worried about germs.

One of the concerns Red Cross officials have is tapping into the blood supply. Officials say right now they have about five days’ worth.

The Utah Red Cross Communications Director Rich Woodruff says, “As the supply drops then we can get into a situation where we could have more blood going out than is coming in.”

Nationwide there were some 2,700 blood donations canceled, resulting in 86,00 lost blood donations.

To make sure people get the blood they need, the Red Cross is trying to dispel rumors surrounding donations and COVID-19.

“There is no evidence, data to suggest that the virus can be transmitted through a blood transfusion. So know that the blood supply is safe, the environment is safe, and it is just a really good socially responsible thing to do,” says Woodruff.

Fisher says, “I have no symptoms haven’t had any symptoms, so I hope the blood supply stays clean.”

By donating, you’ll help the industry grow.

“The model is changing, we need more drives with spacing so it requires more phlebotomists,” says Woodruff.

Essential employees who allow us all to #CHIPIn saving someone’s life while healthy.

If you would like to help the Utah Red Cross, you’re encouraged to make appointments or donations online.

