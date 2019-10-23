Domestic violence project helps launch UVU community campaign

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News)- Wednesday is the last day for a domestic violence project called the “Clothesline Project” at Utah Valley University.

The project is made up of thousands of t-shirts created by local residents who have been impacted by violence.

The university is using this as a tool to inform youth.

“Domestic violence is impacting our teen population now more than ever,” professor Bobbi Kassel said.

Professor Kassel with UVU partnered with the American Fork Police Department to create three community videos, one of which targets teens.

According to the video, in Utah, one in three girls and nearly one in four boys reported going out with someone and experiencing dating violence.

The university is using the Clothesline Project to help get its domestic violence prevention message to teens.

“Provide information to victims that would encourage them and give them motivation to get the help they need,” Kassel said.

The 1,500 varying colored t-shirts’ displayed at the university represent a different form of abuse: yellow, survivor of physical assault, red, pink, and orange: survivor of rape or sexual assault.

The university hopes its video campaign helps reduce the number of white t-shirts which represent someone who diess because of violence.

“We would like all the police departments in Utah to post a link to our page to those videos so anyone can access them to get the help they need,” Kassel said.

The university hopes its video sparks change.

The Clothesline Project will be back at the university next October.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

