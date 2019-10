WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A dog was shot by a SWAT team officer during the execution of a search warrant Wednesday morning, police confirm.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. at a home in West Valley City.

According to a tweet from the department, a dog on the scene broke free from its tie-up and charged the officer. The officer shot the dog.

The animal has been picked up by animal control and is getting medical attention.

No other details have been released.

