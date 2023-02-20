SNOWVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A small dog has died, and its owner was burned after a motorhome caught fire at a gas station in Snowville, Utah on Monday morning.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said the motorhome caught fire just after 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 at a Flying J gas station. A woman, 58, was sleeping alone with her small dog inside the motorhome when police say she accidentally tipped over a propane heater.

(Image courtesy of Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office)

(Image courtesy of Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office)

(Image courtesy of Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office)

The heater caught her blanket on fire and engulfed the motorhome in flames. The fire completely destroyed the motorhome and everything inside. The flames also damaged a pick-up truck owned by the gas station parked nearby.

Police say the woman received minor burns to her hands and face while attempting to rescue her small dog. The dog’s dead body was later found inside the motorhome.

The woman was taken to the Bear River Valley Hospital to be treated for her burns. Police said they expected her to be released the same day.