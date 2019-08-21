Doctors say heat-related illness can happen in minutes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)– Warm temperatures this week is prompting Terra Lina Elementary, a school in the Jordan School District, to keep a closer eye on its students.

“He has an SPF rated shirt so he doesn’t get sunburned, sometimes he can wear a hat out at recess if he has to,” parent Sean O’Brien said.

Not only is O’Brien responsible for his own kid, but helps monitor up to 200 students during recess.

“I am out at recess with a lot of the kids and I make sure that they go in and get water and drinks when they are thirsty and keep an eye on them,” O’Brien said.

The school is keeping a closer eye on its students.



“We try to keep them out for 15 to 20 minutes because that’s healthy for all adults and children,” Principle Karen Gorringe said.

A Pediatrician at Intermountain Medical Center Agrees.

“Try to stay inside during those hottest parts of the day if you can do all your fun activities before 10 a.m. and after 3 p.m. that will help you avoid some of the bad heat,” Kaitlin Carpenter Pediatrician for Intermountain Healthcare.

Carpenter says signs of heat-related illness are red face, heavy breathing and lack of sweat.

