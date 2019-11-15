Do you know your child’s school safety plan?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It was late October when multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Lone Peak High School in Highland.

The reported threat was for someone in a trench coat who was entering the school with a weapon.

Thankfully, the threat wasn’t credible.

Lone Peak High School is located in the Alpine School District.

With nearly 180,000 students, Alpine, Granite and Canyon school districts have the most students in their area.

When it comes to school safety, each district has separate protocols to ensure students’ safety.

According to its website, Alpine School District uses the Standard Response Protocol.

It includes four parts: lockout, lockdown, evacuate and shelter depending on the severity of the threat.

Back in October, Lone Peak was put on lockdown meaning police and school administrators believed there was a threat inside the school building.

Granite School District has a similar lockdown protocol for on-campus threats as well as a shelter in place protocol for a potential off-campus threat.

The district also has a lockdown with cover protocol for a direct threat to student safety on campus.

Canyon School District’s Crisis Response Plan includes an active shooter/intruder training module for school staff.

It contains detailed protocols for communicating with parents and community leaders. Drills are practiced on a regular basis.

All three districts encourage students to use the SafeUT app. It allows students to anonymously report school safety issues including threats of violence, bullying, and suicide.

