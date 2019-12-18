Do Idle-free campaigns work?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Researchers at Westminster College are using Bonneville Elementary School as a testing ground to see if idle-free campaigns encourage parents to turn off their cars during drop-off and pick-up.

Madelyn Bayles is the student behind the project, she explained that the researchers and parent volunteers have spent time surveying parents and gathering information about misconceptions on idling. Plus testing the air throughout the year to see if the pollutants decrease.

One major misconception is that parents often think restarting their car creates more exhaust than idling would have. Bayles says that’s not the case; unless your car was made in the seventies, the amount of exhaust created by restarting your car is only equal to about ten seconds of idling.

The researchers will be researching at Bonneville for the rest of the school year.

