DMV extends drive-through services to mitigate spread of COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Division of Motor Vehicle (DMV) will temporarily open drive-through services at some of their offices on Saturdays due to coronavirus concerns.

Long lines started forming at the offices after the lobbies were closed to the public in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the DMV.

Starting Monday, DMV will operate with extended hours in an effort to continue to assist the public with motor vehicle needs during the COVID 19 emergency. These offices and hours are applicable to the drive-through service lanes only.

The following locations will have extended hours:

South Valley Office : M-F 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., OFF Sunday.

: M-F 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., OFF Sunday. Salt Lake Office : M-F 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., OFF Sunday.

: M-F 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., OFF Sunday. Farmington Office : M-F 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., OFF Sunday.

: M-F 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., OFF Sunday. Ogden Office: M-F 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., OFF Sunday.

“We are making the adjustments to address the needs of the public,” said DMV Director Monte Roberts.

The DMV strongly encourages the public to go online to find answers to their questions.

The public is also asked to first check the following site for all registration renewal transactions: rex.utah.gov. Renewals may also be completed at on the spot stations.

For a full list of online services provided by the DMV, visit their website.