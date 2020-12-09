Dixie Regional provides rare glimpse inside hospital during COVID-19

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Officials at Dixie Regional Medical Center say that despite rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, there are some images the public won’t see inside their facility: a picture of chaos or staff frantically running down hallways.

According to medical director Dr. Patrick Carroll, that’s not how the southern Utah medical center operates, even during a worldwide pandemic. However, he says that doesn’t mean staff aren’t overwhelmed.

“People die every day, and it’s all preventable,” ICU nurse Avery Broadbent said. “All of it.”

In a short film released this week, Intermountain Healthcare officials provided a rare inside look into how exactly the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed Dixie Regional, as medical directors, respiratory therapists, and nurses provided a guided tour and urged the public to support them by following the recommended public health guidelines.

“I know that sometimes we feel that everyone is trying to control us and tell us what to do,” respiratory therapist Valeska Guerra said. “It doesn’t hurt anyone to wear a cloth on your face. I know personally working here and wearing one all day every day has helped me, or we would all be sick.”

Staff members described the myriad of challenges as being their only lifeline to patients, not only providing them medical care but emotional support. They depicted the exhaustion that comes with donning personal protective equipment for even the simplest of calls, estimating at least 75 times in a 12-hour shift. But, in an emergency, they stress that every second counts.

“In order to even get into a room, we’re looking at at least 30 seconds in sometimes life-saving events where we all have to don this and hope that we get in there fast enough,” COVID unit nurse Makail Letters said.

Dr. Bryce Ferguson, medical director of Dixie Regional’s ICU, explained that staff has to rotate COVID-19 patients every two hours to avoid bed sores and consistently monitor oxygen levels, which can drop rapidly.

“The patient’s oxygen levels are better when they’re on their belly, which is why we have the patients on their bellies in some cases,” Ferguson explained.

Hospital officials described that they are normally in the ‘conventional care’ stage when there is not a pandemic and resources are staff are available. Over the past several months, Dixie Regional Medical Center has been in and out of the ‘contingency care’ stage, when staff is short on either staff, space, or supplies.

While the facility is not there yet, ‘crisis care’ would be provided when the facility is critically overwhelmed, when the BLU-MED tents may need to be occupied and the most difficult decisions regarding rationing care may need to be made.

The hospital’s ICU has been operating at 150% over the past 10 days, according to Carroll. If the ICU were to reach 200 to 300% capacity, Carroll said the hospital would be forced to enter the crisis care stage, providing the bare minimum care.

“That is not the excellent care that our citizens in this community have come to expect and we have come to expect we provide,” Carroll said. “Instead of three or four patients for a hospital floor or one or two in an ICU, this is a nurse taking care of many more patients than that. There is no need for us to ever be in that stage of this disease process.”

Carroll said that crisis care will be inevitable if the hospital doesn’t see a significant change in the current coronavirus trends.

Administrators said they were forced to make the ‘difficult decision’ to postpone all of this week’s elective surgeries late last week.

For the first time since the pandemic began, Dixie Regional officials say they at one point surpassed the 284 beds the medical center is licensed for, clarifying that they had dropped below 100% overall capacity as of Tuesday afternoon.

“We appreciate that gratitude and that thanks,” Ferguson said. “Will you help us? Will you please do all you can to stay safe? Keep your mask on and stay socially distanced apart while still expressing love for one another. Get your flu shot and stay home when you’re sick.”

He added, “Please do your best to help us all as we work through this and most importantly to help these patients who are here suffering. That would be the best thank you that we could appreciate.”

On Wednesday, the Southwest Utah Public Health Department reported 278 new coronavirus cases for a total of 4,503 active cases.

Public health officials also reported five new deaths of residents all between the ages of 65-84: two Iron County men, one hospitalized and one with an unknown status and three hospitalized Washington County women. There have now been 105 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.