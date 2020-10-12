Dixie Regional Medical Center takes on new patients as facilities see dwindling capacity statewide

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — As southwestern Utah spikes to a near record-high in coronavirus cases, Intermountain Healthcare is transferring COVID-19 and non-COVID patients from its other hospitals to Dixie Regional Medical Center (DRMC).

As facilities see a dwindling capacity with more than 64% of ICU beds currently filled statewide, healthcare providers say the greater concern is inadequate staffing to care for patients.

Intermountain Healthcare officials declined ABC4 News’ request to provide a characterization of the current capacity at DRMC, both overall and within its intensive care unit containing 32 beds, and also declined to disclose the number of patients who have been transferred to the facility.

The 284-bed hospital is also the major medical referral center for northwestern Arizona and southeastern Nevada in the middle of a lasting surge locally.

“We continue to urge everyone to do all they can to protect our vulnerable family members and neighbors,” Dr. David Blodgett, SWUPHD Director and Health Officer, said in a press release. “Act as if you may be infected; keep your distance from those outside your home, wear a mask when near others, wash your hands, and stay home if you’re sick.”

“We are concerned about this surge,” SWUPHD public information officer David Heaton told ABC4 News. “We don’t know how long this pandemic will last, especially as we head into cold and flu season.”

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department (SWUPHD) reported its fourth-highest coronavirus infections recorded in one day with 75 new cases Saturday. On Monday, the department reported 52 new cases, 16 residents hospitalized, and three new deaths. Five residents in southwestern Utah have been reported dead in the past three days.

903 current active cases out of 4,925 total confirmed cases.

45 deaths. One Sunday; a hospitalized Washington County female between the ages of 65-84. Three new Monday; a hospitalized Garfield County female between the ages of 45-64 and two male Washington County care center residents between the ages of 64-85.

54,918 total people tested as of Oct. 12; 13.2% positive testing rate from Oct. 5-12.

Three long-term care facilities in Washington County continue to battle outbreaks.