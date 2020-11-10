Dixie Regional Medical Center may be forced into crisis care if COVID-19 trends don’t change, officials say

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — As southwestern Utah continues to see COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations spike, Dixie Regional Medical Center officials say they may be forced into crisis care if they don’t see a significant change in the current trends. In a press conference Monday afternoon, mayors of several cities stood united alongside hospital leaders to express their support for Gov. Gary Herbert’s emergency order.

In an area of the state that strongly values individual freedoms and has often decided to forgo wearing a mask amid the pandemic, St. George City Mayor Jon Pike, Washington City Mayor Ken Neilson, Santa Clara City Mayor Rick Rosenberg, and Ivins City Mayor Chris Hart pushed to garner the community’s support, emphasizing that state and local leaders are asking residents to make small sacrifices to protect themselves and others.

“It’s unfortunate that masks are being looked upon as a political or even constitutional issue,” Ivins City mayor Chris Hart said, who announced his mother-in-law recently died within days of contracting COVID-19. “It’s really just a courtesy issue to me.”

The mayors joined Dixie Regional Medical Director Dr. Patrick Carroll and Dixie Regional ICU Medical Director Dr. Bryce Ferguson, who emphasized that the next two weeks are critical to move away from an unmanageable situation within the healthcare system.

“We’re completely supportive of the governor’s actions and look forward to seeing a different direction as we take these actions seriously,” Carroll said.

Hospital officials explained that they are normally in the ‘conventional care’ stage when there is not a pandemic and resources are staff are available. Over the past several months, Dixie Regional Medical Center has been in and out of the ‘contingency care’ stage, when staff are short on either staff, space, or supplies. While the facility is not there yet, ‘crisis care’ would be provided when the facility is critically overwhelmed, when the BLU-MED tents may need to be occupied and the most difficult decisions regarding rationing care may need to be made.

“There is no need for us to ever be in that stage of this disease process,” Carroll said. “This is preventable, and we have an opportunity to turn this around so we never end up in that situation.”

“The situation is not what we would like it to be, and the winter may be very long and difficult if we are not able to make a significant change,” Ferguson said. “We have had to extend beyond the borders of our ICU. Finding the providers has been the biggest challenge.”

The group commended the governor’s statewide mask mandate and his new set of rules that calls for a two-week pause on casual social gatherings outside of the immediate household.

“This will allow us to keep our businesses, churches, and our educational system open,” St. George mayor Jon Pike said. “We are good here in southern Utah at accomplishing difficult things. We can do this as well.”

However, Pike said that from his understanding, law enforcement has not been asked to enforce the statewide mask mandate. Employers have instead been asked to take the lead by enforcing the emergency order and could potentially face fines if they fail to do so.

Carroll called for younger populations to take the pandemic seriously, as they led the gradual trickle upward in coronavirus cases that eventually spread to vulnerable populations. In the last week, the hospital said more individuals 80 years and older tested positive for the virus than ever before. Friday broke the record for a single-day high of cases, reaching 200 new cases.

“This is something that we can control and something we are able to avoid,” Carroll said.

Local leaders said they hope the public will use the order as a template for the holiday season. In fact, the mayors said they are forgoing traditional plans for Thanksgiving, instead opting for a gathering with only immediate family.

“We’ve decided it’s more important to stay safe and follow the guidelines that have been asked of us,” Neilson said.

On Monday, the Southwest Utah Public Health Department stated that due to increasing cases, there is currently a delay in updating county numbers. There are 164 additional new cases with the county not yet identified.

114 new cases reported

2,282 current active cases

61 deaths (1 new, a Washington County man between the ages of 65-84 who was hospitalized)

34 local residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (within Washington, Iron, Beaver, Garfield, and Kane counties)

