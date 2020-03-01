Dixie, Cedar City win 4A state basketball titles

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Issac Finlinson and Noah Lemke each scored 17 points as Dixie upset top-seeded and defending champion Sky View to win its first 4A state basketball championship since 2016, 62-59.

Ethan Bennett had nine points for Dixie, while Jeff Cox added seven point

“It took an absolute buy in of team and of family,” said head coach Tyler Robert. “That’s what we preached all year and that’s what they did. It comes down to the little things. You’re gonna miss some free throws, which we did. We did yesterday also. You never know. The game’s never over until that buzzer sounds. I was just glad we were able to seal it.”

Utah-bound senior Mason Falslev led the Bobcats with 22 points.

In the 4A girls championship, Cedar City defeated Pine View, 61-44, behind 14 points from Mayci Torgerson and 11 from Japrix Weaver.

Ellie Wilson and Sophie Jensen led the Panthers with 11 points each.