Disturbing details released in homicide investigation at elderly woman’s home in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Detectives with the Cedar City Police Department are now revealing they found piled-up mail, dried blood on the walls, ceilings, and floors, and bullet holes at the home of missing 72-year-old Kay Gosewisch when they conducted a welfare check at her home.

According to a search warrant released Monday out of Fifth District Court in Iron County, officers with the Cedar City Police Department disclosed additional information about the missing person case that quickly turned into a homicide investigation, ultimately resulting in human remains being found under freshly-poured cement in an outbuilding on Gosewisch’s property.

The investigation originally came into the police department as a welfare check after several neighbors on Cedarwood Terrace stated Gosewisch had not been seen or heard from for several months and her phone went directly to voicemail. She has not been seen since April.

“This is very out of character for her. They also stated that they would have regular contact with her on the phone and through text messages,” the affidavit states.

The search warrant states neighbors were unable to contact her adult son, who also lives at the residence. The mail had piled up in the mailbox and there was a water shut off notice on the front door days before, which had been “removed by an unknown person.”

Officers entered the woman and found a great deal of cat fecal matter in the home. When they entered the basement, they found a very large amount of what they believed to be dried blood on the ceiling, walls, and floors, and on various items throughout the room.

Several bullet holes possibly from a shotgun and a small-caliber weapon were found, with evidence leading officers to believe that someone had been “seriously injured or worse.”

The affidavit states that Gosewich’s son, 32-year-old Joshua James Glover, is the sole suspect in the homicide investigation.

Glover, who police say had withdrawn thousands of dollars from his mother’s bank accounts for several months, is being held in jail without bail as a major flight risk.

He initially invoked his Fifth Amendment rights to stay silent, both regarding his mother’s disappearance and the human remains.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock tells ABC4 News that as of Monday they have not received autopsy results from the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner to identify the remains and a cause of death.