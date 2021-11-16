District investigating alleged bullying of Izzy Tichenor

UTAH (ABC4) -10 days after 10-year-old Izzy Tichenor died by suicide, the Davis School District has established an independent team to investigate the allegations that the child was racially harassed and discriminated against.

According to Board President John Robison, the team includes an expert in interviewing children in trauma, an expert in educational practices, and an expert in law. This team will also review the processes the school currently has in place.

Robison shared the information in a statement during a meeting, but would not answer questions from the media. Superintendent Reid Newey answered questions from the media for about 10 minutes, including a question from a reporter on what was missed and what they could do to prevent this from happening again.

“You know we have the kids for six hours a day, six to eight hours a day depending on their involvement in school and we do a significant and very dissecting analysis of what could have been missed by us,” said Newey.

A reporter asked Newey if he found anything that had been missed. He told her he could not comment on that.

Newey also told reporters the school provided several levels of support to Izzy’s family.

“Every support that we really offer in terms of family service workers and things that aren’t even covered I guess you could say in the normal allotment,” said Newey.