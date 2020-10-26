District Attorney releases new details in Sherry Black case, suspect charged with aggravated murder

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County District Attorney held a press conference on Monday to announce new details in the murder of Sherry Black.

The conference was held at 12 p.m. at the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Building 35 East 500 South in Salt Lake City.

Sim Gill started the conference and thanked all those who never gave up on this case over the last 10 years, “It has not been easy but that is not because people were not working hard,” he said.

Gill said on Oct. 9 the DA met with Sheriff Rivera and the suspect was identified and he was arrested the next day.

Additional investigations were completed and formal charges were filed Monday afternoon on one count of first-degree felony aggravated murder.

Their findings are based on the following facts:

Early afternoon of Nov 30 2010 Sherri Black’s husband found her deceased inside their business. Ms. Black was found partially clothed and after fingerprints and DNA were collected from the scene she was taken to the Medical Examiner and an autopsy was performed.

The ME stated the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma and sharp wounds to her body and her death was ruled as a homicide. There was also evidence that some sort of sexual assault may have occurred.

When asked why his DNA was not previously matched from prior arrests, Gill said those were not available at the time.

Sherry Black was found beaten to death at her business B&W Billiards and Books, located at 3466 S. 700 E. in South Salt Lake. The case continued to be worked for a decade and on October 10, 2020, police arrested 29-year-old Adam Durborow (also spelled Durborrow in jail documents) of Orem.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated murder.

“I do want to say that it’s taken several different individuals, detectives, agencies to be able to come here today, and say we’ve made an arrest,” said Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera. “I want to thank the detectives, investigators, and many others from UPD, SSLPD, DA, the Utah Crime Lab, and Parabon Nanolabs for working together in the common pursuit of justice for the Black family.”