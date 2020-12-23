District 5 councilman speaks out about uptick in violent crime

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – District 5 Councilman Darin Mano is speaking out after reports of escalating violent crime in the Ballpark neighborhood.

In an interview with ABC4, Mano asked residents for patience. It comes after Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown announced in a news release sent to media outlets that his department was increasing response times and patrols.

The announcement comes on the heels of a deadly shooting Monday in the area of 1500 South Main Street Monday night.

In a letter addressed to the councilman, a concerned citizen writes:

“The latest shooting and homicide in your district took place less than 100 feet from my bedroom window. Even more sickening is that the commercial building where the shooting took place is the EXACT spot where I (and many others) have been trying to get the city to pay attention to for nearly 10 months.”

“Probably within the last eight to nine months, we’ve seen a huge influx in drug distribution related crimes, sex crimes, and then just some general illegal dumping, graffiti and that type of thing,” says Nate Sase, a Ballpark resident.

Sase says empty store fronts just off of Main Street in the area of Monday’s shooting are part of the problem.

“They’re actually taking it, living out of it and doing a lot of drug distribution out of those sites,” he says.

“It’s still a shooting and a person that died on the streets of my neighborhood, and so whether or not it was random, is still very unfortunate and scary,” says Mano.

With a 62.6% increase in violent crime, Mano says residents have asked for increased police patrols for years.

“The short-term solution I believe is what the police department is working on which is bringing on a new class of recruits, and moving some of their specialty officers back into patrol,” he says.

Mano says there is a bigger picture to accomplish overall when it comes to tackling the district’s crime problem.

“I think that includes everything from making sure everybody in our community has stable housing. Making sure everyone has access to education and employment” says Mano.

Mano says in order for that to happen efforts need to go beyond the city level to include county, state and federal partners.