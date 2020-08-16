Did you know there is COVID-19 tracking on your phone?

Utah (ABC4 News) — Have you noticed something called “COVID-19 exposure logging” show up in the settings on your phone?

According to Google, governments and health authorities around the world are working together to find solutions to the COVID‑19 pandemic. Software developers are contributing by creating technical tools to help fight the virus.

Google and Apple announced a collaboration saying they were joining forces in efforts to enable the use of Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies.

According to Forbes, Apple and Google upgraded their operating systems to include a COVID-19 exposure notification but say they can’t track you without your permission.

Yes, you will see a bar at the top of the Google Settings on your Android or, at the top of your health settings on your iPhone, but, according to Forbes, neither Apple or Google have uploaded an application to your smartphone without your permission.

The app may be there, but it has not been installed. According to Forbes, if you click on the entry it takes you to a screen asking you to install/activate the app for exposure notifications.

So, technically the app is on your phone, but it’s just there within the operating system to allow the app to function if you were to choose to install/activate it.

Want to see if it’s on your phone? For iPhone go to “settings,” “privacy,” then “health.” For Andriod, look under “settings” and select the “Google settings.”