Devonta’e Henry-Cole transfers to Utah State

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Devonta’e Henry-Cole is making the rounds at universities in Utah.

The former Utah running back initially transferred from the Utes to BYU in February to play his senior season. But on Wednesday, Gary Andersen announced that Henry-Cole has now enrolled at Utah State.

Henry-Cole, a graduate transfer, has one year of eligibility and is cleared to play for USU this fall.

Henry-Cole, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back played in 25 games with one start during his four seasons at Utah as he appeared in one game as a true freshman in 2016, followed by 12 games in 2017. He then redshirted the 2018 season before playing in 12 games this past year. Overall, he rushed for 469 yards on 90 carries (5.2 ypc) and four touchdowns for the Utes to go along with three receptions for 23 yards and another score.

Henry-Cole is expected to compete with Jaylen Warren for the starting running back job for the Aggies.

Henry-Cole is the second former Utah player to transfer to Utah State this season, joining quarterback Jason Shelley.