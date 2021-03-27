DEVELOPING: Mohave County officers investigate homicide, suspect remains at large

MOHAVE, Ariz. (ABC4) – Detectives are currently on scene of an active homicide investigation out of Mohave Valley, Friday.

On March 26 around 7:42 a.m., the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a

deceased man lying near the Riverfront Parkway in Mohave Valley, Arizona.

According to officials, the caller discovered the victim as they were walking their dog.

Upon arrival, Mohave County officers secured the location and contacted the detective division who then took over the investigation.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as 19-year-old Anthony Maracle of Needles, California.

Officers say the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

It is unknown at this time who the suspect is.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective

Division at 928-753-0753 or call their toll free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR #21-011191.

ABC4 will update as more develops.