TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – There is a heavy police presence near 4100 S. Redwood Road in Taylorsville after two police officers and a suspect were shot Wednesday evening.

Officer involved shooting, 4100 S Redwood. Two officers and a suspect shot. PIO on scene. Will brief media in Smith’s parking lot at 11:45pm. — WVC Police (@WVCPD) December 2, 2021

An ABC4 photographer was rolling as several shots were fired. Officers from multiple agencies are currently on the scene, where crime scene tape is wrapped around a 7-Eleven convenience store.

