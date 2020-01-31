Despite 37 points from Jordan Clarkson, Jazz lose third straight game to Denver, 106-100

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson reacts after hitting a 3-point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Donovan Mitchell makes just 1 of 12 shots to finish with four points

DENVER (ABC4 Sports) – On a night when he earned his first NBA All-Star selection, Donovan Mitchell had his worst game of the season.

Mitchell made just 1 of 12 shots from the field, finishing with four points, as the Jazz dropped its third straight game, losing to the Denver Nuggets, 106-100.

Denver used a 27-1 run from the end of the third quarter to the beginning of the fourth quarter to turn a 70-61 deficit into an 88-71 lead.

Jordan Clarkson scored 24 of his season-high 37 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Jazz. But Utah ran out of time, falling to 37-16 on the season.

Rudy Gobert, who earned his first All-Star Game nod earlier in the day, scored 21 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points for the Jazz.

But fellow NBA All-Star Nikola Jokic poured in 28 points and dished out ten assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton added 18 points, while Jerami Grant scored 15 for Denver, who took over first place in the Northwest Division.

Utah next plays at Portland Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.