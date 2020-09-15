Deputies: Woman assaulted, choked, by stranger at Willard Bay, suspect in custody

WILLARD BAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 56-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she said she was assaulted, choked, by a stranger at Willard Bay who was later found unconscious nearby.

In a press release issued by Dale Ward, Chief Deputy of Box Elder County Sheriff’s office said they received a call around noon on Monday of a female on the dike on the northwest side of Willard Bay in distress and said she had been assaulted.

When crews arrived, the 59-year-old woman was suffering from what emergency medical personnel described as blunt force injuries. The woman also told police she had been choked.

The suspect’s unoccupied vehicle was located a short distance away and the suspect, identified as Douglas John Hulse, 51, of Willard, was located “some distance away” in an open area and was unresponsive.

First responders administered NARCAN, and revived Hulse on scene. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and once released, he will be booked into the Box Elder County Jail for aggravated assault.

The woman was also transported to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. An update on her condition was not released.