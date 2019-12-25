Deputies say woman bites man’s ear off saying “I’m going to Mike Tyson you”

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A woman is in jail after deputies say she bit her boyfriend’s ear in a severe case of domestic violence.

Deputies in Davis County say Angelica Roberts attacked her boyfriend over a statue in a parked car Tuesday night just before 10p.

“It appeared as this Ms. Roberts was the primary perpetrator against her partner,” says the Davis County Sheriff’s Office Media and Community Engagement Director Liz Sollis.

Angelica Roberts Booking Photo

The fight happened here in the parking lot off of 3500 South and Highway 89. During the fight, the probable cause statement indicates Roberts bit man’s right ear saying “I’m going to Mike Tyson you.”

During the fight, the victim told police he “bit Ms. Roberts’ left middle finger when he was being choked.”

“It did appear that he had some wounds that would result in him trying to protect himself,” Sollis adds.

50 minutes later in Lehi, one guest at a hotel heard a “female screaming and being thrown around.”

When police got there they confirmed the woman was “choked” by the man she was with.

In another report Tuesday afternoon, a woman told police she was beaten 3-4 times a week for a month. The arresting document states in the latest attack, the victim “was holding their 5-month-old son while [her husband] assaulted her…”

Since the start of the weekend, ABC4 reviewed a few dozen cases involving domestic violence across the state.

Sollis says, “We do tend to receive a lot more calls about domestic incidents specifically on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.”

“You know these are very tough situations for people to navigate sometimes,” says Jenn Oxborrow the Executive Director of the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition. “No matter where you are in that situation, you don’t even have to give us your name, you can call and talk to a professionally trained advocate, we can help with a lethality assessment to determine what your level of risk is, and we can connect you with free resources no matter where you are in the state. So give us a call at 1.800.897. LINK.“

Domestic violence advocates with UDVC say there are three factors to pay attention too.

Obsessive Behavior

Emotional, Psychological, or Verbal Abuse

Aggressive or Physical Abuse

“Seeing those warning signs up front, slowing it down, taking a breather, reaching out to an advocate to help deescalate things can really help prevent that worst outcome,” says Oxborrow.

She goes on to tell ABC4 News Jason Nguyen, “Sometimes we hear a higher rate of calls from family members who haven’t been around for a while, have flown in for the holidays, and see that the power and control has shifted, that somebody is being isolated, or controlled, or hurt in a way and so they are reaching out for some help.”

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately