Deputies looking for individual who injured small dog in Elg Ridge

ELK RIDGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies in Utah County are looking to identify the individual who injured a small dog who was in her own yard in Elk Ridge on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, a woman returned home and found her dog, “Lucy” injured in the backyard.

Lucy was treated by a local Veterinarian who told the owner it appeared someone had either stabbed Lucy or shot her using a bow and arrow.







Lucy is expected to make a full recovery at home and authorities are now trying to find out who hurt her.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who might know something about who is responsible for this crime to call Central Utah 911 at (801)794-3970 and ask to speak to a Deputy. You can reference case number 19UC09615.

