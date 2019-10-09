Deputies issue warning over illegal parking up Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning after 19 citations for illegal parking were issued up Spanish Fork Canyon over the weekend.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, said the Fifth Water Hot Springs along Diamond Fork Road in Spanish Fork Canyon is a popular attraction year-round and parking problems have arisen as a result.

“Many people choose to ignore clearly posted ‘NO PARKING’ signs,” said Cannon. “Deputies patrol this road & address problems as they occur.”

Deputies will issue citations to those who violate the rules, and 19 individuals on Sunday found that out the hard way.

“When parked cars block emergency vehicles or travel trailer access, those cars may be towed at owner’s expense,” said Cannon. “Please observe parking restrictions!”

Cannon further stated no cars were towed and mentioned that while drivers may have to walk a little, there is space before and after the no parking zones to legally park your cars.

The Fifth Water Hot Springs along Diamond Fork Road in Spanish Fork Canyon are a popular attraction year round. And parking problems are also common year round. Many people choose to ignore clearly posted "NO PARKING" signs. (1 of 3) @UCSO @UWCNF pic.twitter.com/XutJXQgjsa — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) October 9, 2019

