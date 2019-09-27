Denver woman mistakenly gets someone’s STD test inside package sent from Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Denver woman got more than she expected after opening a package from a craft store and found someone’s STD testing kit inside.

Tanya Delfin said she opened the box containing what she thought was a raw wood cutout she ordered last week from a craft store in St. George, Utah, and found not just her item, but a mysterious cylinder container inside as well.

Delfin said the container was labeled to the Utah Department of Health and had prepaid postage on it. Inside that cylinder, Deflin found another cylinder-shaped plastic container labeled “biohazard”. She soon realized, based on enclosed documents, she had just received someone’s sexually transmitted disease tests.

Deflin contacted the health department and they told her since it already had postage on it, to just send it to them, which she did.

Tom Hudachko, spokesperson for the Utah Department of Health said that whoever sent the containers followed the standard protocol by using the correct packaging. How they ended up in Deflin’s shipment however has nothing to do with who shipped it and who was to receive it.

The tests were taken in Moab and were bound for Salt Lake City lab operated by the UDOH.

Hudachko said the containers are designed specifically to be shipped, so the possibility of contamination is low and the actual samples are in individual sealed containers within the shipping container but that they would make sure to check all that once they receive the package.

It is believed the mix up may have happened during shipping. Brian Sperry with the United States Postal Service said the circumstances would suggest Deflin’s package may have broken open in processing in Salt Lake City.

“A half-million packages are processed there every day, and a well-meaning employee mistakenly included the nearby lab container thinking it came from the same box and retaped it,” said Sperry. “While we may never know exactly what happened with the package, we are reaching out to the customers involved to apologize, and we are addressing it with our employees.”

Sperry said they are not suggesting the customer improperly prepared the package, but postal employees regularly come across packages that haven’t been packaged properly.

Sperry additionally said it is always safer if you receive anything mistakenly in the mail, that you return it to the Postal Service without opening.

