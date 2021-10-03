Denver Broncos hope to keep undefeated season alive with win over Baltimore Ravens

DENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 26: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game againt the New York Jets at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have their biggest matchup so far this season today when they face off against the Baltimore Ravens at Empower Field.

The Broncos have gone 3-0 to start the season, but they haven’t really been tested. The three teams they faced, the Giants, Jaguars and Jets, haven’t won a single game between them.

This game, however, will be anything by a cakewalk. The Ravens have won two games, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions.

To add on to this, the Broncos are without Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, their two starting wide receivers.

What the Broncos are hoping for, though, is to shut down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense. No one is more primed to do that than AFC Defensive Player of the Month Von Miller, who put up six tackles for a loss and four sacks in September.