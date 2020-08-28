Demonstrators in Utah walk to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the ‘March on Washington’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – On Friday, demonstrators marched from the Utah State Capitol to Washington Square to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the 57th anniversary of the first March on Washington where Dr. King delivered his famous “I Have A Dream Speech”.

Similar events happened across the country.

Among the demonstrators at Utah’s March on Washington is Courtney Crichlow who says she remembers learning about Dr. King in grade school.

“I thought we were past this” Courtney Crichlow said. “Where we are today is behind where he left us we thought we had made progress but we haven’t”.

Demonstrators say this march, much like the first March on Washington In 1963 is about equality.

Several participants here are marching for justice for those murdered by the police and the U.S. legal and incarceration systems.

“We have been protesting for months,” Crichlow said. “In the midst of that people are still being killed”.

This march is happening less than a week after Kenosha, Wisconsin, police shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in the back — leaving him paralyzed. The shooting has sparked days of protests where two people have died

“People’s lives aren’t being valued,” Crichlow said.

Organizers say this demonstration holds true to the values instilled by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. his life and legacy are being celebrated.

“This isn’t a Moment this is a moment we’re not going to be here just because of a hashtag or until it’s cool again,” organizer Emmanuel Vasquez said.

Organizers here calling for police reform.