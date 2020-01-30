DeMar DeRozan pours in 38 points, as Spurs hand Jazz second straight loss, 127-120

San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz are on a losing streak for the first time since the first week of December.

DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 38 points and the San Antonio Spurs held on for a 127-120 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, handing the Jazz its second straight loss.

DeRozan was 11-for-19 shooting, surpassing 1,000 points for the 10th straight season. He had 21 points in the second half, including a pair of mid-range jumpers from the right baseline in the final 3 minutes to help seal the victory.

Patty Mills had 18 points and Dejounte Murray 16 points for the Spurs. San Antonio made 56 percent of its shots from the field.

“If you put up 120 points, that should be enough to win the game,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. “We’ve just got to be better defensively. We had some breakdowns. We weren’t as aggressive contesting, whether it was isolation or pick and roll. You’re going to give some things up, but you can’t give everything up.”

Donovan Mitchell had 31 points in 33 minutes and San Antonio native Jordan Clarkson added 20 points for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert battled foul trouble, but still finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds.

San Antonio had a prolific start despite the absence of LaMarcus Aldridge, who missed his second straight game with a sprained right thumb.

The Spurs led 70-62 at the half, their second-highest total in the first half this season. It was also the second-most points the Jazz have allowed in the first half.

“The last two games, we really haven’t guarded well,” said Mitchell. “We’ve just got to get that attitude back that we’ve had for the past month and a half. We can’t start off slow and expect to come back every single game.”

Utah closed the third quarter on a 9-3 run, with Mitchell and Clarkson going a combined 3 for 3 from the field, as well as on the free-throws line, in the outburst.

DeRozan was able to help the Spurs evade another late loss by going 3 for 4 on free throws in the final two minutes.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 17 points for Utah, while Mike Conley added 12.

The Jazz (32-15) next play at Denver Thursday night at 8:30 p.m.