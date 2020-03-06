Defense attorney says Lori Vallow faces 28 years in prison

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)– The mother of the two missing Idaho kids, Lori Vallow, was extradited from Hawaii back to Idaho Thursday. Friday, Vallow is scheduled to stand before a judge.
Vallow is being held in the Madison County Jail; she faces charges in the connection of the disappearance of two of her children.
Authorities say 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have been missing since September 2019.
Local defense attorney Greg Skordas says this initial hearing is the first step in a long process.
“We keep seeing these children and they are beautiful cute kids and it tugs at all of our heartstrings and we see a mother who doesn’t want to seem to cooperate,” attorney Greg Skordas said.
Skordas says Vallow is charged with two counts of desertion.
“Idaho has filed what they believe to be strongest current charges they’ve got,” Skordas said.
“It doesn’t appear they are even being taken care of; desertion charges alone carry up to 14 years each, but you can be assured that Idaho is looking at more serious charges including the potential of a child homicide or two.”
Skordas says the only way Vallow can avoid possible jail time is to produce the children.
“If you want to cooperate and you want to produce the children, we can get you out of jail,” Skordas said.
Skordas says this is going to be a difficult defense for Vallow’s attorneys.
We will have continuing coverage on this hearing.
