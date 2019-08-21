Debilitating virus found in livestock on multiple Utah premises

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food issued a warning Wednesday after a Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV), was diagnosed on several premises in two counties in Utah.

Authorities said the virus was found in both Uintah County and Emery County and all the premises have been placed in quarantine for the 14 days from the last animal to show symptoms. In affected livestock, the incubation period for vesicular stomatitis ranges from two to eight days.

A state vet told UDAF that nationwide they have 800 confirmed cases, 600 are in Colorado and we have four in Utah, mostly out in the Vernal area.

“Four more premises are currently under investigation and those samples that were submitted for testing should yield results before the end of the week,” said Doug Perry with UDAF. “Vesicular stomatitis is a viral disease that primarily affects horses and cattle and occasionally swine, sheep, goats, llamas, and alpacas.”

Perry said humans can also become infected with the disease when handling infected animals, but this is rare.

“One of the main symptoms of VSV is excessive salivation is the first sign of the disease. Close examination of the mouth initially reveals blanched and raised vesicles or blister-like lesions on the inner surfaces of the lips, gums, tongue, and/or dental pad,” said Perry. “In addition, these blister-like lesions can form on the lips, nostrils, coronary band, prepuce, vulva, and teats. The blisters swell and break, which causes oral pain and discomfort and reluctance to eat or drink. Lameness and severe weight loss may follow.”



The UDAF says it is essential that veterinarians and livestock owners be on the alert for animals displaying clinical signs of the disease now that they have identified the virus in Utah.

Veterinarians and livestock owners who suspect an animal may have vesicular stomatitis or any other vesicular disease should immediately contact the State Veterinarian at 801-5638-7162 or USDA APHIS Veterinary Services at 801-525-5010. Diagnosis of the disease cannot be made based on clinical signs but requires testing of samples at an approved facility.



The press release further states:

How vesicular stomatitis spreads is not fully known; insect vectors, mechanical transmission, and movement of animals are all factors. Once the disease is introduced into a herd, it may move from animal to animal by contact or exposure to saliva or fluid from ruptured vesicles. Humans rarely contract vesicular stomatitis, but they can become infected.



There is no specific treatment or cure for vesicular stomatitis. Good sanitation and quarantine practices on affected farms usually contain the infection. When a definite diagnosis is made on a farm, the following procedures are recommended:

Separate animals with lesions from healthy animals, preferably by stabling. Animals on pastures tend to be affected more frequently with this disease.

As a precautionary measure, do not move animals from premises affected by vesicular stomatitis until at least 14 days after lesions in the last affected animal have healed.

Implement on-farm insect control programs that include the elimination or reduction of insect breeding areas and the use of insecticide sprays or insecticide-treated ear tags on animals.

Use personal protective measures when handling affected animals to avoid human exposure to this disease.

