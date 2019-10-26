Deaf and hard of hearing advocates rally at State Capitol for better access to health care

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Dozens of people protested at the capitol over what they say are a lack of communication provisions that hinder them from getting access to quality care at hospitals and medical facilities.

Protestors on Saturday included deaf and hard of hearing citizens who say they are frustrated at the lack of accommodations at many hospitals and other medical treatment centers that do not provide communications between a deaf or hard of hearing patient and medical staff.

The group says they have a hard time communicating with medical professionals in their native (ASL) language which hinders a patient’s ability to get quality care under the Affordable Care Act and the Rehabilitation Act.

The group is asking for lawmakers to pass legislation that would protect deaf and hard of hearing patients from being discriminated against at medical facilities by ensuring all hospitals have an onsite ASL interpreter, when requested, to be able to fully communicate with a person with hearing disabilities seeking help.

