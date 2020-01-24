Deadly wrong-way driver crash closes eastbound I-215 South

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News)- One person is dead and another other has very critical injuries after a wrong-way driver crash on I-215 Friday, troopers say.

Sgt. Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol said the wrong-way driver entered 215 going west in the eastbound lanes and hit another vehicle head-on at 2300 East.

The driver of the car hit died on scene. The wrong-way driver has very critical injuries, Sgt. Street said.

Two other cars with no passengers were hit, Sgt. Street said. One of the drivers was not injured, the other was taken to the hospital.

Interstate 215 South eastbound between 2000 East 3000 East will be closed for at least 2 hours.

Drivers should look for an alternate route.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

