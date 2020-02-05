HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Drivers planning to use Holladay Boulevard should prepare for delays Wednesday morning after a deadly crash.

It happened on 5315 South Holladay Boulevard before 7 a.m.

Unified Police Sergeant Melody Gray said the driver killed was speeding, veered and nearly hit another driver in the opposite lane. He then overcorrected and hit trash can, causing the vehicle to roll.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Speed is one of those things that when we come on a curve like this can cause you some great difficulty,” Sgt. Gray said. “Especially when there’s ice on the roads, it just compounds those issues,” she added.

Sgt. Gray said the road will be closed for two to three hours.

His identity has not been released.

