SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A deadly hit and run has shut down northbound lanes on Redwood Road on Friday evening, Oct. 13.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the crash happened on Redwood Road at the I-80 overpass near 200 South.

Police have not identified the victim, including name, age, or gender.

Northbound lanes on Redwood Road is closed between 400 South and North Temple as officers conduct their investigation.