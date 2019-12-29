Deadly crash shuts down Mountain View Corridor

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – A crash on Mountain View Corridor killed one person Saturday night.









According to police, two vehicles, an SUV and a passenger car, collided on Mountain View Corridor near 5300 South.

One woman was killed in the crash, and two others were injured. A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Road crews shut down Mountain View Corridor as they cleared the crash.

Mountain View is closed on the southbound side at 4100 South westbound. 5400 South is closed at Mountain View, and northbound Mountain View is closed at 5400 South as well.