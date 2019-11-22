Deadly crash closes southbound I-15

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A deadly crash on southbound I-15 in Salt Lake City has forced a closure of all lanes at 1000 South. Troopers are directing southbound off the freeway at that location. The fatal crash is at about 2100 South.

Utah Highway Patrol says a small passenger car was entering the construction area when it hit a semi from the rear. One person is confirmed dead in the crash but their identity has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available and when the road reopens.