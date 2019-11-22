Breaking News
Deadly crash closes southbound I-15
Posted:

Courtesy UHP

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A deadly crash on southbound I-15 in Salt Lake City has forced a closure of all lanes at 1000 South. Troopers are directing southbound off the freeway at that location. The fatal crash is at about 2100 South.

Utah Highway Patrol says a small passenger car was entering the construction area when it hit a semi from the rear. One person is confirmed dead in the crash but their identity has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available and when the road reopens.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

